House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that the U.S. intelligence community was beginning to withhold documents on Ukraine from Congress.

Schiff said, “The intelligence community is beginning to withhold documents from Congress on the issue of Ukraine. They appear to be succumbing to pressure from the administration. The NSA, in particular, is withholding what are potentially relevant documents to our oversight responsibilities on Ukraine, but also withholding documents potentially relevant that the senators might want to see during the trial. That is deeply concerning, and there are signs that the CIA may be on the same tragic course.”

