During an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, said that though Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be religious — she “orchestrated the church of holy hell” against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi has previously claimed that she “prays” for President Trump.

“I like Nancy Pelosi, I’ve known her for years, and I think she is a very religious person, but when it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi may pray for him privately, but she’s orchestrated the church of holy hell from the time Trump has been sworn in to now has been one thing after another,” Graham said during the interview.

Lindsey Graham: “Very religious” Nancy Pelosi has given Trump “the church of holy Hell.” pic.twitter.com/LtyA8ztBel — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 19, 2020

Graham has been sworn in as an “impartial juror” in the Senate trial that is scheduled to begin this week. He also pointed out that Pelosi and the House took 48 days to impeach President Trump and it was a “partisan railroad job.”

“You took 48 days to impeach this president. You did not allow him to call any witnesses. He could not have a lawyer present during the House Intel Committee. This has been a partisan railroad job. And you’re asking for fairness in the Senate? You violated every norm of what we do,” Graham stated.

