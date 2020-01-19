http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7qtogher1GI/

Things were apparently going entirely too well and entirely too non-political, for some of members of the sports media on Sunday.

Mike Wise of WUSA9 in Washington, DC, took it upon himself to shatter the woke silence with an incandescently awful take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the origin of their name.

Soon after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Wise congratulated Chiefs fans. Though, he hastened to add that he could not support their team because of their “Native-themed” name and the fact that their fans participate in the “Tomahawk Chop.”

Chiefs fans are no doubt reeling from the news that this local D.C. sports reporter who is largely unknown outside the District, is withholding his support from their team.

Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage fired back at Wise for his tweet:

As did others:

Twitter users were also unimpressed by Wise’s virtue signalling and cry for attention.

Others took exception to the claim that Native people would have any issue the Chiefs name at all:

Efforts to do away with Native-themed mascots in the NFL have not fared well. A Washington Post poll in May of 2016, found that 90% of Native Americans were not offended by the Redskins name.

