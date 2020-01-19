https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/suspect-stabs-landlord-then-shoots-and-kills-two-police-officers-in-honolulu/

Two police officers were shot and killed in Honolulu today.
The suspect also stabbed his landlord and set the home ablaze in the Diamond Head area.

Mediaite reported:

There was an emergency situation reported out of Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday involving the deaths of two police officers and multiple houses being set on fire.

Indications out of Honolulu suggest that police were called to Waikiki after being alerted to an assault that took place in the morning. The Honolulu police announced on Twitter that they have shut down Hibiscus Drive and the surrounding areas as they investigate the matter.

The post Suspect Stabs Landlord then Shoots and Kills Two Police Officers in Honolulu appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...