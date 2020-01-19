Two police officers were shot and killed in Honolulu today.
The suspect also stabbed his landlord and set the home ablaze in the Diamond Head area.
Our thoughts and prayers for the Honolulu police officers and their families https://t.co/F4Qwv07IeH
— National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) January 19, 2020
At least two Honolulu police officers died in a shooting in the Diamond Head area, a report says, and the suspect appears to have set a home on fire https://t.co/Vhv8yrB5oN pic.twitter.com/5k0QdzjKpb
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 19, 2020
Mediaite reported:
There was an emergency situation reported out of Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday involving the deaths of two police officers and multiple houses being set on fire.
Indications out of Honolulu suggest that police were called to Waikiki after being alerted to an assault that took place in the morning. The Honolulu police announced on Twitter that they have shut down Hibiscus Drive and the surrounding areas as they investigate the matter.
2 police officers were shot in Honolulu after a gunman opened fire on Sunday afternoon, authorities saidhttps://t.co/9qFfOPgiFW
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 19, 2020
At least two policemen killed in #Honolulu shooting pic.twitter.com/JOZBkWh9O1
— Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 20, 2020
