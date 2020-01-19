Two police officers were shot and killed in Honolulu today.

The suspect also stabbed his landlord and set the home ablaze in the Diamond Head area.

At least two Honolulu police officers died in a shooting in the Diamond Head area, a report says, and the suspect appears to have set a home on fire https://t.co/Vhv8yrB5oN pic.twitter.com/5k0QdzjKpb

There was an emergency situation reported out of Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday involving the deaths of two police officers and multiple houses being set on fire.

Indications out of Honolulu suggest that police were called to Waikiki after being alerted to an assault that took place in the morning. The Honolulu police announced on Twitter that they have shut down Hibiscus Drive and the surrounding areas as they investigate the matter.