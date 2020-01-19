The hero with a gun who stopped a mass shooting at a Texas church in December says “evil” is the problem in the U.S., not the Second Amendment.

“It’s not a firearm issue,” Wilson said in a video profile produced by Turning Point USA. “It is a person issue.

“Evil exists in multiple facets all of the country, all over the world, and we have to address that.”

Wilson, an armed congregant at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, shot an armed gunman after having surveilled him on suspicion caused by a disguise and a fake beard. When the gunman pulled out a shotgun and killed another undercover armed guard, Wilson responded with one fatal shot to the head.

The entire shootout lasted a total of six seconds.

“I don’t feel like I killed an individual,” Wilson said in the video. “I killed evil. I took out evil.”