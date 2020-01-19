The national champion LSU Tigers–I would say, the unbelievably talented LSU Tigers–visited the White House on Friday. Star wide receiver JaMarr Chase tweeted this; I know about it because it is all over Twitter, with 104,000 likes and 22,000 retweets, and one of my daughters pointed it out:

I think President Trump will do shockingly well with black voters in November–shocking, that is, to people who haven’t been paying attention and only listen to ethnic “leaders.” Trump’s policies have delivered for African-Americans in a way we haven’t seen since the Reagan administration, and Trump personally relates well to blacks. I hope he will work hard to solidify that advantage over the next ten months.