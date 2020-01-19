Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Sunday’s “Sunday Morning Futures” he believed Democrats and the media “hate” his father more than they love America.

Trump said, “They will double down. Any opportunity to hurt Trump, and that is the reality.”

He continued, “Democrats and media hate Trump much more than they love America because you can’t dispute the numbers. You can’t dispute all-time low unemployment for every group in this country, every demographic.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN