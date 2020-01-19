President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE lashed out at congressional Democrats over his impeachment on Sunday during an address to the American Farm Bureau in Austin, Texas.

In a roughly 45-minute speech to the crowd Sunday afternoon, Trump rattled off a list of accomplishments under his administration, including the recently-passed “Phase One” trade deal struck between U.S. and Chinese negotiators, which comes after a months-long trade war between Beijing and Washington.

“What do I get out of it? I get impeached. By these radical left lunatics. But it’s OK. The farmers are sticking with Trump,” the president said, eliciting loud applause from the Texas audience.

During the speech, Trump also lashed out at two top contenders in the Democratic primary — Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whom he called a "socialist" and a "fake socialist," respectively, while also returning to his use of the nickname "Pocahontas" for Warren.

"The far left want to massively raise your taxes, crush your businesses with regulations, take away your health care," he said of Sanders and Warren, while not directing any remarks at their fellow Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

The House voted earlier this month to send two articles of impeachment to the Senate, setting up a trial and a battle over whether witnesses will be called by the Senate to give testimony about the president’s actions involving his efforts to push Ukraine’s government to open a criminal investigation into Biden.

Trump has frequently attacked the impeachment process and attempted to cast it in a partisan light to discredit Democrats leading the inquiry. No Republican members of Congress have announces support for the House impeachment or a removal of Trump by the Senate, though former GOP congressman Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashOvernight Defense: Foreign policy takes center stage at Democratic debate | House delivers impeachment articles to Senate | Dems vow to force new vote on Trump’s border wall House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate Amash: Trump claim about US embassy threats ‘seems to be totally made up’ MORE (I-Mich.) voted for impeachment.