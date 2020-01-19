President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump’s newest Russia adviser, Andrew Peek, leaves post: report Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Trump rips New York City sea wall: ‘Costly, foolish’ and ‘environmentally unfriendly idea’ MORE lashed out at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergDNC announces new criteria for New Hampshire debate Bloomberg receives 45-day extension for public financial disclosure report with FEC Bloomberg’s congressional endorsers grow to three MORE on Sunday over comments Bloomberg made about a man who killed a gunman in a Texas church shooting by returning fire with his own weapon.

Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that Bloomberg, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, was “against” the Second Amendment and again referred to him as “Mini Mike Bloomberg.”

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it. Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him!” Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg addressed the December shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ during an address in Montgomery, Ala., on Jan. 1 as he focuses his attention on states set to vote later in the primary schedule.

“It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” the former mayor said earlier this month, adding, “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

Wilson, 71, is an armed volunteer security guard and former firearms instructor who stopped the Dec. 29 shooting in Tarrant County, Texas, when he returned fire just seconds after a gunman opened fire during communion. Two people, including the gunman, were killed in the shooting, and one other was injured.

Bloomberg announced his plan to combat gun violence in December, issuing a sprawling proposal that calls for strengthening background check laws, confiscating guns from those deemed a possible danger to themselves or others, and banning assault weapons.