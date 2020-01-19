President Donald Trump on Sunday in Austin slammed Democrats for impeaching him despite what he touted as accomplishments under his administration, The Hill reported.

During his address to the American Farm Bureau, the president harshly criticized two top Democratic presidential contenders, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, labeling them as a “socialist” and a “fake socialist,” respectively.

Trump, however, made no mention of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Trump also once again used the nickname “Pocahontas” when referring to Warren, saying of her and Sanders that “the far left want to massively raise your taxes, crush your businesses with regulations, take away your health care.”

The president also vowed that he and fellow Republicans will win the state in the November election, even though many pundits have predicted a much closer race, according to The Texas Tribune.

Trump recalled the last presidential election, when similar predictions were made – he ended up winning the state by nine percentage points.

He also spoke briefly about the wall on the Mexican border, claiming it is being built “at a very rapid pace.”

Trump also mentioned immigration, saying he wanted “to come legally, and we want them to help the farmers.”