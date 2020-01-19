In 2018, nearly a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, reports surfaced that piles of food and supplies were left to rot in semi truck trailers, and ended up eaten by rats and other vermin.

This was while San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz used every opportunity to try to blame Trump, saying that D.C. wasn’t sending enough aid.

CBS reported in 2018: Donated food sent to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria were left to rot in a parking lot of a government facility, CBS News corresondent David Begnaud reported Friday. Additionally, about 10 containers filled with non-perishable supplies sat at the government facility for 11 months.

And this week another warehouse full of US survival supplies was found in Puerto Rico.

A gigantic warehouse was discovered in Puerto Rico this week that was filled with US Survival aid sent there two years ago after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

It was found because of the earthquakes!

#Breaking: The Governor of Puerto Rico has been exposed by withholding Emergency aid disaster relief from Hurricane Maria. Local firefighters have discovered a warehouse stuffed full off aid supplies. #US #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/oQFZHnadUJ — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 19, 2020

Here is video from inside the warehouse.

