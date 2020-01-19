A dentist was found guilty Friday after he extracted a patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard at his office in Anchorage, Alaska.

Video footage showed 34-year-old Seth Lookhart riding a hoverboard as he pulled a woman’s tooth while she was under sedation, according to KTUU.

Once the dentist extracted the tooth, the video showed him riding off down the hallway and stripping off his gloves. He then raised his hands in the air, turned, and smiled at the camera.

“Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton issued the verdict early Friday morning. In its findings, the court said the state’s evidence was overwhelming,” KTUU reported.

Lookhart was found guilty of the 46 counts against him which included unlawful dental acts, reckless endangerment, and Medicaid fraud.

Investigators said the dentist’s phone records showed he texted the video to at least eight people. In the text messages, he described his actions as a “new standard of care.”

In court December 4, former patient Veronica Wilhelm said she was “livid” when she saw the 2016 video footage Lookhart recorded without her permission.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about taking out my tooth, I appreciate that, but I just think that what you did was outrageous, narcissistic you know, and crazy,” she told the dentist.

Authorities said Lookhart pushed his patients to have unnecessary procedures under IV sedation, which is the most expensive form of anesthesia, so he could bill Medicaid for the services, according to KTVA.

The dentist reportedly billed Medicaid nearly $1.8 million and stole $250,000 from his dentistry partners.

Several former patients said Lookhart’s poor dental work caused them pain and distress. One man said the dentist extracted four of his healthy teeth while he was sedated.

“Where’s my four teeth? You know, where are they? You know, what happened?” he stated during the trial.

Lookhart’s dentistry license was suspended by a state board in 2017.