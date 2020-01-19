A Virginia state senator has sounded a warning bell three days before a massive rally is set to coalesce in the commonwealth’s capital.

Conservative Sen. Amanda Chase of District 11 took to Facebook on Friday with a warning for every patriot who plans to attend the pro-Second Amendment rally Monday in Richmond.

Her warning came the same week that Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order temporarily banning firearms in the Capitol Square.

“Sadly, I am posting this, knowing that the Governor of Virginia has declared a State of Emergency in our state,” Chase wrote. “I want you to be aware of how we are being set up.”

“Does the Patriot Act ring a bell? Does the National Defense Authorization Act ring a bell?”

Chase argued that these laws could be used to label pro-Second Amendment activists as “domestic terrorist[s].”

Specifically, she warned those who are planning to attend wearing military fatigues or rocking militia insignia.

“The Governor, using the media has already set the stage for this to happen,” Chase wrote. “He has already laid the groundwork to make the entire movement look like insurrection.”

It’s not just militia members and those wearing camouflage who have reason to worry.

According to Chase, even some military veterans have been flagged as potential threats.

“They are kicking things into high gear,” Chase wrote. “Military veterans were/are even listed as potential domestic terrorist.”

“We were told not once, but several times by the current President, ‘It’s Not Me they are after, It’s You, The American People.'”

Northam indeed claims to have intelligence that some of the groups attending the Monday rally will be intent on insurrection.

However, this is the first time we have seen such a dire warning from a state official like Chase.

Read her entire post below:

Although Chase’s post could be hyperbolic, there’s no doubt that the stakes are high for the Monday event.

Despite Northam’s emergency gun ban, it’s unclear how many of the tens of thousands of expected rally attendees will obey his decree.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America, two groups behind the massive rally, attempted to battle Northam’s order in court.

They appealed all the way to the Virginia Supreme Court, where Northam’s gun ban was upheld on Friday.

Hopefully, violence can be avoided. But with many rallygoers almost certainly unwilling to bend on their right to bear arms and Northam seemingly intent on enforcing his order with state and local police, we can only wait and see — and pray.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.