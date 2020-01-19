Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) refused to answer a question from a CBS reporter on Sunday about whether it was acceptable for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public.

CBS News campaign reporter Zak Hudak asked Warren: “Is it disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public about anything?”

“Uh, I would think that it, you know, how could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren responded. “Um, I think that, that we just do our best out there every day, and I hope that’s what happens with everyone.”

WATCH:

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” @ewarren says after I asked if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything pic.twitter.com/b4AxH5Bq1m — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 19, 2020