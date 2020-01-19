The Trump impeachment sham is unique in a number of different ways compared to previous impeachments and most notably because no crime was committed or defined.

President Trump is accused of two offenses, neither is a crime.

Article One: Abuse of Power — broad and undefined non-criminal action.

Article Two: Obstruction of Congress — Not a crime and completely made up charge

Now compare that to the Clinton Impeachment trial in 1998.

Bill Clinton was accused of 11 separate felonies and impeachable offenses.

The Starr Report, presented on Sept. 9,1998, presented 11 impeachable offenses. Bill Clinton was eventually charged because he “…willfully provided perjuries, false and misleading testimony to the grand jury,” and made “…corrupt efforts to influence the testimony of witnesses and to impede the discovery of evidence.”

The Starr report cited 11 specific possible grounds for impeachment in four categories:

Five counts of lying under oath

Four counts of obstruction of justice

One count of witness tampering

One count of abuse of constitutional authority

