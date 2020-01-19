(THE COLEGE FIX) — A psychoanalyst from the New York Psychoanalytic Institute is on a speaking tour where he discusses how “whiteness” is a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” to which those of pallid skin tone “have a particular susceptibility.”

Dr. Donald Moss’s presentation, “On Having Whiteness,” recently was a Plenary Address at a conference in South Africa, and has been featured in the US at the New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute and (soon) the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies.

According to the CMPS’s event description, Moss, the program chair at the American Psychoanalytic Association, asserts whiteness is …

Read the full story ›