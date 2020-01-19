Rod Rosenstein Approved Release Of Strzok-Page Text Messages, He Tells Court

Lindsey Graham Unloads On Pelosi: She ‘May Pray Privately, But She’s Orchestrated The Trial Of Holy Hell’

David Brock’s Dark Money-Funded Super PAC Now Wants To Outlaw Dark Money

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Allow Plan Restricting Green Cards For Benefit-Dependent Immigrants

Foster Friess Could Shake Up The Wyoming Senate Race

‘Be Prepared To Protect Yourself’: Texas Shooting Hero Jack Wilson Speaks Out

ICE Escalates Fight With NYC’s Sanctuary Laws, Slaps City With Subpoenas

‘We Just Saw The Pictures’: Chris Wallace Challenges Hakeem Jeffries’ Claim That Souvenir Pen Ceremony Was ‘Solemn’

Michael Moore Arrested With Joaquin Phoenix

Here’s The Ex-Green Beret Who Allegedly Smuggled An Imprisoned Auto Exec Out Of Japan In A Box

Unfit To Print Episode 37: CNN Goes To Bat For Elizabeth Warren, Throws Bernie Sanders To The Wolves

FBI Interview Notes With Page And Papadopoulos Are Released

Conor McGregor Beats Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246

Does Trump Empower Women? Here’s What Folks At The Women’s March Said

EXCLUSIVE: Kendra Lust Responds To Those Who Want Porn Banned, Says Guys Need To Understand ‘It’s Not Realistic’

Here’s What Siri Told Apple Customers When They Asked About The Identity Of Israel’s President

Here Are Three Things That Happened While Impeachment Proceeded

Ayatollah Or Trump: Who Would You Rather Date?

Exclusive: Republican Iraqi Refugee Running Against Ilhan Omar Opens Up On Her Friendship With Ambassador Killed In Benghazi Raid

Here’s A Look At One Ohio Town Where The Manufacturing Jobs Are Coming Back

ICE Chief Pleads With NYC To End Sanctuary Policies Following Grisly Murder Of 92-Year-Old

MILLS: Twitter Is A Powerful Weapon In The President’s Combat With Iran

Pompeo Says State Department Will Investigate Surveillance Threats Against Yovanovitch