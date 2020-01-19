Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the retired pilot known for safely landing US Airways Flight 1549 in 2009, authored a New York Times’ op-ed Saturday defending former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden alleges Sanders campaign ‘doctored video’ to attack him on Social Security record Sanders campaign responds to Biden doctored video claims: Biden should ‘stop trying to doctor’ public record Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: ‘I stuttered once, too. I dare you to mock me’ MORE‘s stutter amid mocking comments made about him earlier in the week.

“Sully,” who admits that he also had a stutter, begins the piece reflecting on his childhood in Denison, Texas and how hard speaking in class was for him.

“Those feelings came rushing back,” “Sully” wrote, “when I heard Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpCapt. “Sully” Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: ‘I stuttered once, too. I dare you to mock me’ Lara Trump mocks Biden: ‘Let’s get the words out Joe’ Trump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters MORE mocking former Vice President Joe Biden at a [President] Trump campaign event, with the very words that caused my childhood agony.

“Joe, can you get it out?” Ms. Trump was seen saying onstage, as a few giggles are heard from an otherwise silent audience. “Let’s get the words out, Joe.”

“Sully” discloses that he attended a campaign fundraiser for the 2020 Democratic hopeful last year, but says that Lara Trump’s words go “beyond politics.”

“Stop. Grow up. Show some decency. People who can’t have no place in public life,” “Sully said, seeming to direct his words at the president’s daughter-in-law.

The retired pilot then says his stutter didn’t stop from being an “Air Force fighter pilot, an airline pilot, or even a public speaker.”

He then concludes with a message for children who struggle with stuttering: “You are fine, just as you are. You can do any job you dream of when you grow up.”

“You can be a pilot who lands your plane on a river and helps save lives, or a president who treats people with respect, rather than making fun of them.”