(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A gunman in southeast Kansas City, Missouri, killed one and injured 15 others after he opened fire at a line of people waiting to enter a bar.

Kansas City Police were called to the scene at 11:30 p.m. following a report that a gunman had started shooting outside the bar. Authorities arrived to find one female victim dead and several others injured. They also found the suspect dead after one of the bar’s security guards returned fire, killing the gunman.

In total, 15 victims were self-transported to the hospital and three of the other victims were listed to be in critical condition. Police have not yet revealed the name of the victim or the suspect. They have also not released any details about potential motives for the shooting.

