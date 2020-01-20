Two people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting outside a Kansas City, Mo., bar following the Chiefs’ win in the NFL playoffs Sunday, police said.

A man and a woman were found dead when police responded to a shooting about 11:30 p.m., Kansas City Police said in a series of tweets.

Authorities said the dead man is believed to be the shooter.

At least 15 others went to area hospitals and three are listed in critical condition, they added.

The “circumstances that lead to the shooting are unknown,” police said. Officials are investigating the situation.

The shooting happened outside the nightclub 9ine Ultra Lounge, according to Fox4kc.

The club had been advertising a “Sold Out Sundays” event on Facebook that appeared to celebrate the Chiefs’ win in the AFC championship.

“It just puts such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers told the local Fox affiliate. “It is hard to stand here, beyond the cold, and talk about this kind of tragedy in really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”