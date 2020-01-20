(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Two police officers were fatally shot, and several houses caught on fire while law enforcement officials dealt with an incident that turned violent in Hawaii.

A man with a firearm approached and shot at officers who were responding to an assault call in Waikiki around the intersection of Poni Moi Road and Hibiscus Drive on Sunday, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser. The suspect was reportedly being served an eviction notice when he stabbed his landlord, whose condition was not immediately clear.

Police then shut down the surrounding areas, including Kalakaua Avenue and Paki Avenue near Kapiolani Park and Diamond Head Road near Hibiscus Place.

