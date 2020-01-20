Alex Jones is taking to the streets LIVE on this historic day to defend the Second Amendment. Tune in!

Infowars’ Alex Jones and crew are in Richmond, Virginia to stand up for the Second Amendment and to join fellow patriots to send a message to the state’s Democrat politicians.

Watch Live More Than 50k Attend Virginia Gun March Peacefully https://t.co/eaaKjXFSk9 — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones and red-blooded, American patriots discuss why gathering on the Richmond Capitol grounds to celebrate the 2nd Amendment is a cherished annual event to them.

Alex Jones shows how the Second Amendment sanctuary counties in Virginia make up the overwhelming majority of the state, yet a small percentage of cities are trying to enforce unconstitutional laws on the rest of the populace.

Alex Jones exposes how Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has socially engineered conditions at the capital to be intentionally explosive prior to the pro-2nd Amendment demonstration.

Alex Jones reports live from the massive 2nd Amendment rally at the Virginia state capital.

A woman describes how part of her family escaped Cuba, but now the U.S. is becoming a socialist hellhole.

While in DC, Alex Jones ran into Geraldo Rivera in the streets and conducts a quick interview on impeachment, the country’s soul and how Alex Jones has been demonized by the media.

Alex Jones lays out the land in Richmond, Virginia where the 2nd Amendment rally is taking place and warns of ANTIFA groups who plan to stealthily attack those they’ve deemed a threat to their cause.

Alex Jones reports live from the capital in Richmond, Virginia where the governor has tried to infringe on the 2nd amendment rights of millions Americans.

Alex Jones Inside The Massive Pro 2nd Amendment Crowd Rallying At Virginia Capital pic.twitter.com/H6haDJVRom — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

ANTIFA and Patriots Meet In Richmond https://t.co/49BmmUeRs1 — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) January 20, 2020

Also live right now, Infowars’ Owen Shroyer talks to the crowd of American patriots gathered to peacefully exercise their God-given rights.

Patriots Rally And Chant USA In Virginia pic.twitter.com/tGWSZL4g9O — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Patriots Rally In Virginia To Defend 2nd Amendment And Keep Eye Out For Democrat False Flags https://t.co/7s1LOiXJrA — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Owen Shroyer Live Before Epic Rally For The 2nd Amendment In Richmond, Virginia https://t.co/csfi0loaXU — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Greg Reese reports that anti-gun demonstrators are the majority being allowed into the government’s caged area near the Capitol steps.

Meanwhile, pro-gun individuals are waiting in line by the thousands and the state is using metal detectors to prevent anyone with a gun from entering the mandated protest zone.

Anti gunners are the preferred citizens at RVA 2nd amendment rally pic.twitter.com/UiqTGIZNaj — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Reese reports from the inside of Virginia’s unconstitutional gun-free zone.

Suppression of First Amendment at Richmond Virginia pic.twitter.com/LL4B3ax6m4 — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Inside the illegal gun free zone at the Richmond Capital building pic.twitter.com/GqxILXMFnx — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Savanah Hernandez is also live on the ground to report on the protest.

Vietnamese Americans for Trump at the Richmond Gun Rally: “We have to protect our right to have guns to defend freedom and democracy” #AsiansForTrump pic.twitter.com/1MFz11JU2r — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Let’s hear from a female attendee of today’s Richmond gun rally: “I feel safe, especially with guns” pic.twitter.com/T1qgbwgI67 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Protesters Peaceful at Virginia Gun Rally! https://t.co/2IXeZqjstE — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Live At Richmond Gun Rally https://t.co/v0RhlPFqu2 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Below is something you likely wouldn’t find at a liberal protest… Marchers singing the Star Spangled Banner!

2A Protesters in Virginia singing the Star Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/1Zlr3yJf52 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

“Northam out! Northam out!” chants can be heard coming from the massive crowd.

Chants of “Northam Out” erupting in Virginia pic.twitter.com/XHhJtxMIzx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

