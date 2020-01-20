On Sunday, actor Billy Baldwin, who is white and viscerally anti-Trump, calling him a “pig,” excoriated actor Isaiah Washington, who is black, for supporting President Trump, brazenly stating, “If you’re an African-American who supports Trump you bring new meaning to the word… minority.”

Baldwin, who humbly states in his Twitter profile, “My opinions are not just mine. They are yours too… you just don’t realize it yet,” started the exchange by noting the critical comments in The New York Times from Chesley B. Sullenberger III, the pilot who heroically landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River in 2009, aimed at Lara Trump for her comments regarding former Vice-President Joe Biden’s seeming stuttering at a campaign event.

Baldwin tweeted his approval for Sullenberger but then segued to slamming the entire Trump family vis-à-vis minorities, among others, stating: “When Sully Sullenberger comes after you… you know you’re losing America. We should be used to it by now … #Lara Trump and the entire family has been cruel people with disabilities, the poor, minorities, immigrants, women & wildlife for generations now.”

A member of a group titled Blacks for Trump responded on Twitter, “Met you yrs ago B. Had no idea you carry water for Deep State but most Hollywd does. She pointed out his cognitive deficit, which is fact. Trump helps blacks/Hispanics more than black Pres did – highest employment in history. I recall only bro Stephen knows God. Praying for you.”

Baldwin reacted, “Not Hollywood.Liberal since childhood.Father taught government & politics for decades. Anybody who is a minority or ‘knows the Lord’ is insane to support this pig. Unemployment numbers are Obama’s work. Wonder why you think it’s only about the economy? Sad… praying for you.”

That triggered a response to Baldwin from Washington, who supports Trump: “#MySleeptweet I’m always baffled how the privileged liberal elites know more about what a ‘minority’ thinks or ‘should’ think. I’m even more baffled that a liberal elite can suggest that everyone that ‘knows the Lord’ should not support pigs when the liberals love their bacon.”

That prompted Baldwin to snap, “If you’re an African-American who supports Trump you bring new meaning to the word… minority.”

Washington stated, “You should also know that your so called ‘African Americans’ with a hyphen, have resisted calling themselves that, because ur liberal dominated mis-education about Africa has made them ‘ashamed’ of having anything to do with ‘Africa,’ but yet ‘you know’ minorities.”

Baldwin responded, “I grew up with black friends on Long Island, in NYC, in college, in wrestling, on the Hill in DC, my entire show bizz career. There came a time when they insisted I called them African American… not black. Was it my ‘privileged’ ‘elitist’ mis-education that forced them do that?”

Washington fired back, “#MySleepTweet Not the old ‘I grew up w/h black friends’ line. You see? You called them ‘black friends’ my guy. Which is it? Are they your ‘black friends’ or are they your ‘African-American’ friends? You don’t know how ALL minorities ‘think’ because you don’t get ‘our’ nuances.”

Baldwin’s remark about minorities opened the floodgates:

It’s always some white liberal blue check mark that has to put a black man in his place the second he steps out of line. Sorry if it offends your sensibilities that we all don’t think alike. — Kevin Batts (@kevinbattsII) January 20, 2020

Billy doesn’t know any blacks outside of Hollywood. Otherwise he would know not to lecture us. https://t.co/FX3LXoslPV — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) January 20, 2020

Ever notice that white democrats think they own the black community? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 20, 2020

