Thousands of Second Amendment supporters are expected to attend a rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

Democrat Governor Blackface Northam is putting the squeeze on Virginia gun owners before Monday’s Second Amendment protest.

The protesters were fenced in.

And the governor ordered the 2A protesters to leave their guns at home — in an Open Carry State!

25,000 Pro-Gun Protesters turned out for the rally.

“I love this country.” “It’s about the #2ndAmendment… It’s not only a constitutional right issue, but it’s also a civil right issue.” “As an African American on #MLKDay, it’s critically important that we preserve the ability to defend ourselves” pic.twitter.com/CX5LPX9kUd — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2020

It’s true.

The Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) is a group of prominent figures from the African American community against gun control legislation currently being considered on Capitol Hill.

CURE released this POWERFUL ad in 2013 against the Democratic attacks on the Second Amendment.

The post “As an African-American on MLK Day It’s Critically Important” – Black Gun-Owner at Virginia Rally Speaks Out in Support of Second Amendment (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.