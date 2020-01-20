Former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly leads Sen. Bernie Sanders 28%-25% in the Democratic New Jersey primary, according to an Emerson College Poll released on Monday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place at 15% in New Jersey, which is one of the later states holding a primary on June 2. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is fourth at 9%, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang at 6% each.

Emerson College Polling director Spencer Kimball pointed out that Bloomberg’s support is his highest for any state in this campaign so far.

Other results from the survey include:

Among voters over 50 years old, Biden leads with 40%, while Sanders has only 7% support from those over 65.

In contrast, Sanders captures the youth vote with 36% support of those under 50, while Biden has only 9% support among those between 18 and 29 years old.

Among females, Biden leads at 29%, followed by Sanders at 22% and Warren with 19%.

Among males, Sanders has the most support at 28%, while Biden has 27% and Warren 11%.

Sanders leads among Hispanic voters with 31%, followed by Warren with 28%, and Biden with 16%.

Biden is significantly ahead in the African American vote with 47%, followed by Warren at 17% and Sanders at 14%.

Among white voters, Sanders leads at 27%, Biden has 23%, and Warren 13%.

Forty-eight percent said they will definitely vote for the candidate they prefer now, while 52% said they could change their mind by June.

The poll was conducted January 16-19 among registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.