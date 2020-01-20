On Saturday, former vice-president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden snapped that Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign should “disown” what Biden referred to as a “doctored video” that some Sanders supporters argued revealed Biden favoring the reduction of Social Security and Medicare.

Speaking in Indianola, Iowa, Biden stated, ““Let’s get the record straight, There’s a little, doctored video going around put out by one of Bernie’s peoples aying I agreed with Paul Ryan, the former vice presidential candidate, about wanting to privatize Social Security. It is simply a lie, that video that’s going around. And ask anybody in the press, it’s a flat lie. They acknowledged that, This is a doctored tape. And I think it’s beneath him. And I’m looking for his campaign to come forward and disown it. But they haven’t done it yet.”

Politico noted that Biden added, “PolitiFact looked at it and they doctored the photo, they doctored the piece and it’s acknowledged that it’s a fake.”

As The Guardian reported, “The video in question, circulated on Twitter by a top Sanders adviser, does not appear to be altered. But the short clip omits Biden’s larger argument over how Ryan handled the 2017 tax cuts and subsequent budget debates.”

NBC News reported that a Biden campaign official stated, “The Sanders campaign has pushed a video and transcript that were intentionally, deceptively edited to make it seem like Vice President Biden was praising and agreeing with Paul Ryan, when it is clear he was doing the exact opposite. In the speech, Biden was reiterating his core belief that we need to undo Trump’s tax cuts for the super wealthy and replace them with a tax code that rewards work, not just wealth.”

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir fired back at Biden, “Joe Biden should be honest with voters and stop trying to doctor his own public record of consistently and repeatedly trying to cut Social Security. The facts are very clear: Biden not only pushed to cut Social Security – he is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions … The vice-president must stop dodging questions about his record, and start explaining why he has so aggressively pushed to slash one of the most significant and successful social programs in American history, which millions of Americans rely on for survival.”

A Sanders’ adviser pushed forward a video showing Biden favoring a reduction in the two entitlement programs in 1995 and 2007.

On 1 January tweet, Sanders adviser Warren Gunnels tweeted, “Ever since Paul Ryan 1stproposed paying for Trump’s tax beaks to the top 1% by cutting Social Security & Medicare, I’ve been proud to be by @BernieSanders side fighting against it. To hear Biden say ‘Ryan was correct’ to go after Social security & Medicare is soul-wrenching.”

Shortly before the Biden official made his remarks about the video, Sanders told a crowd in New Hampshire, “I think the best thing for all Democratic candidates, and what we’re going to do in our campaign, as you heard me tonight, you didn’t hear me say a word about any of the other candidates. We are going to focus on the issues of the working families of America and bring them together.”