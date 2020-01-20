Impeachment is “not good” as it’s a “political process,” Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said in an interview airing Monday, but he became convinced that President Donald Trump should be impeached as more information about his actions surfaced.

Further, the former New York City mayor told NBC’s Craig Melvin in an interview airing on “Today” Monday morning that if he were in the Senate, he’d vote to convict the president.

“We’d be much better off letting the voters decide who is president in this country,” Bloomberg told Melvin. “We’d be much better off letting the voters decide who is president in this country.”

However, Bloomberg added that Trump’s actions, “eventually as information came out, it convinced me that he should be impeached and that there should be a fair trial.”

“I’d have to swallow two or three times, but I’d say I would vote to convict because there’s just so much evidence he acted inappropriately,” he said.

The Bloomberg interview was slated to air after Trump slammed him on Twitter Sunday for his criticism of Jack Wilson, the armed volunteer security guard who stopped the Dec. 29 shooting at a Tarrant County, Texas, church.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him!”

Earlier this month, Bloomberg told an audience in Montgomery, Alabama, that “it may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” the former mayor said earlier this month, reports The Hill. “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”