A Houlton Sector agent sustained serious injuries while patrolling near the Canadian border. Due to hazardous weather conditions and the mountainous terrain, it took first responders several hours to complete the rescue.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Houlton Sector became injured while patrolling on a snowmobile in a mountainous area near the Canadian border on January 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. Fellow Border Patrol agents, game wardens with the Maine Warden Service, and Rockwell Emergency Medical Services EMS personnel all teamed up to prosecute the rescue mission.

Officials summoned a National Guard helicopter to assist in the rescue operation. Due to the severe weather conditions, the aircrew was forced to turn back.

The combination of severe weather and terrain caused the rescue of the agent to take nearly five hours, officials stated. Once they got him down from the mountain, it took an additional hour to reach a hospital.

Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens recently tweeted a video of conditions this time of year along the U.S.-Canada Border.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol put their lives on the line every day, as do our partner agencies. Situations such as this illustrate the importance of those partnerships, not only to enhance our mission, but to keep our people safe,” said Chief of Houlton Sector, Jason Owens, “I want to thank everyone involved in this rescue, and I am grateful that our agent made it home safely to his family.”

