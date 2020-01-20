Earlier this month CNN agreed to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, but the amount of the settlement was concealed from the public.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC.

Sandmann’s lawyer Lin Wood told Fox News last year that “CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes.”

“They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false,” Wood said last year as he was preparing to sue CNN. “Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room. But you have a situation where CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”

The $250 million lawsuit against WaPo is still working its way through the legal system after WaPo failed to get the case dismissed.

On Monday Attorney Lin Wood issued a warning to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on increasing censorship of conservative voices.

Lin Wood offered to meet with Twitter’s founder.

Good morning, @jack. My followers on @Twitter increase & then decrease. Retweets disappear. Was it something I said? Or maybe you do not like The Beatles? Your agenda against conservatives & @realDonaldTrump? Maybe we should speak directly to discuss? I can arrange that meeting. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 20, 2020

Twitter, Facebook and Google-YouTube have been censoring and banning conservative voices since the 2016 election.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on this extensively over the past few years.

We reported in July 2018 that Twitter has long been accused of censoring conservatives. Twitter evens censors and shadowbans the President of the United States, Donald Trump’s twitter account, @realDonaldTrump.

In July 2018 we reported that a study by the leftist website VICE News found that Twitter is censoring top pro-Trump lawmakers. Twitter is targeting pro-Trump Republican lawmakers Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe with the same shadowbanning technique.

Twitter is also censoring prominent pro-Trump accounts including: Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Paul Joseph Watson, TGP’s Jim Hoft, TGP’s Cassandra Fairbanks and Laura Loomer (who has since been banned) among others.

In July 2019 there was even video proof that President Trump’s Twitter page is being censored.

But the tech giant continues to censor conservatives.

Maybe Lin Wood will get some results?

