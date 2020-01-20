A WOMAN was left gobsmacked after a Jesus-like figure appeared in the sky above her house in Birmingham.

Caroline Hawthorne’s prayers were answered after she snapped the perfectly-timed picture of the angelic-shaped cloud.

Caroline Hawthorne likened the image to Jesus or an angel

The 42-year-old, who was making a cup of tea at the time, said she was stunned after she spotted the bizarre formation from her kitchen window in Willenhall, West Midlands.

She said: “It was really odd — the sky was quite cloudy and there was this weird cloud formation.

“People have been telling me it looks like an angel or Jesus with his arms outstretched.

“The rest of the sky was ordinarily cloudy except for this formation, which stayed there for a while.”

Ms Hawthorne sent the snap — taken on January 4 — to friends and family who likened the eerie image to Jesus or an angel.

“It was a bit eerie,” she continued.

“It’s grey with an outline of white and looks like a tornado — in all probability, that’s what it was.

“It went past at 10.30am but I made sure to get a picture before the cloud drifted apart.

“It was so bizarre and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Funnel clouds Funnel clouds or ‘tuba’ are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground they become a tornado. In the UK, they often look like thin dangling bits of rope, hanging from the cloud above. But, in hotspots such as tornado alley in the USA, funnel clouds can sometimes be thicker and much more intense. Crucially, a funnel cloud does not reach the earth’s surface, at the point it reaches land it becomes a tornado, or if it reaches a body of water it becomes a waterspout. In a typical year, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, though it is very rare that are they strong enough to cause any significant damage.