Turning Point USA (TPUSA) released a video on Sunday featuring an exclusive interview with Texas church hero as Jack Wilson, who took down an active shooter at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on December 29, 2019.

“Without the Second Amendment, in my opinion — very strongly — you will lose all of your rights,” said Wilson in the interview. “The firearm is not the evil thing, the person behind it is either good or evil. It’s not a firearm issue, it is a person issue.”

Wilson — who was awarded The Governor’s Medal of Courage by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) last week — noted that, “from the time the individual turned with the gun in his hand, to when it was over was a total of six seconds.”

Watch below:

[embedded content]

“When the individual came into the building, it was obvious that he did have a wig and a fake beard on,” said Wilson. “We were watching the individual. I had gone into the audio-visual room and actually had them put a camera — one of the cameras specifically on the individual, just to observe and watch.”

“The individual got up and went back and talked briefly to Tony, and that’s when he turned with the shotgun,” he added. “He had pulled a shotgun out of his pocket, or coat — and then by that time, Richard and I were both drawing our firearms.”

Wilson went on to recall what had happened next.

Richard told him, “Drop the gun, drop the gun.” He shot Richard, immediately turned and shot Tony Wallace. I had people in front of me that prevented me from taking a body shot — a torso shot — and the only shot I had was the head shot. When I took the head shot, the subject went down. From the time the individual turned with the gun in his hand, to when it was over was a total of six seconds.

“It doesn’t start at that moment that you need to be able to protect yourself,” said Wilson. “You have to learn to use a firearm that you’re comfortable with, become proficient with it, train with it.”

“God gave me the training, gave me the mindset to be able to stop the situation,” said Wilson. “We are all in mourning for the loss of Richard and Tony, and the congregation is in mourning for them, and also trying to understand and deal with what happened.”

“But I don’t feel like I killed an individual,” he added. “I killed evil. I took out evil.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.