The massive 2020 Democratic field is altogether outraising President Donald Trump, but Trump is outraising every single candidate individually.

CNBC reported that neither President George W. Bush nor President Barack Obama was outraised to such an extent during their re-election year, but they also faced far few candidates. Republicans did outraise Obama during the 2012 presidential election campaign, but only slightly (and it obviously didn’t work). Bush outraised Democrats in 2004.

“The president has blown past individual Democratic presidential campaigns in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid. But the crowded primary field together more than tripled his 2019 cash haul, according to a CNBC analysis of Federal Election Commission filings and campaign statements,” the outlet reported.

Bush and Obama, however, faced fewer serious contenders during their re-election bids, and though both were severely disliked by their opponents, there was not as much vitriol around them during re-election as there has been against Trump since the moment he became a candidate. At the time of his re-election, Bush was still benefitting from the moves he made after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. People largely supported the war at that time. For Obama, he still carried the cultural popularity he had with him in 2008, even though the economy was not doing well.

Also, Bush had maybe five serious contenders in 2004, while Obama had four or five in 2012. By contrast, Trump currently has four serious contenders, with two billionaires buying their way toward a nomination, and two withdrawn candidates who had major media support initially. Not to mention the largest total number of candidates vying to take on an incumbent president.

“The cash edge reflects a Democratic voter base energized and motivated since Trump’s 2016 election, [Center for Responsive Politics director of research Sarah] Bryner said. She added that the pace of donations could reflect a dislike of Trump more than a fondness for any particular candidates — though Democratic contender and prolific fundraiser Sen. Bernie Sanders has a famously devoted following,” CNBC reported.

The cash may also be due to the influx of wealthy donors who love the attention they get for being “anti-Trump” like Hollywood megastars.

But none of this may actually make a difference in 2020. Remember, Hillary Clinton far outraised Trump in 2016 and look where that got her.

Individually, Trump has a huge advantage over each candidate.

“Trump still had a fundraising advantage over any of his potential challengers entering 2020. His campaign said it raised $46 million in the fourth quarter, higher than Sanders’ $34.5 million, the biggest haul in the Democratic field,” CNBC reported.

And not all the money each candidate raises will go into a coffer against Trump after they withdraw, as much of that money has to be used to pay off campaign debts.

The totals compiled by CNBC, however, are staggering.

“Trump had $143.8 million in total receipts, versus $515.6 million for his Democratic challengers. That’s 28% of his rivals’ total. In individual contributions, the president’s $76.3 million made up only 16% of the $471.6 million raised by the Democrats,” the outlet reported.

The election is still about 10 months away, so anything could change by then.