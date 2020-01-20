Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó mocked security and challenged the Maduro regime and escaped the Venezuelan borders into neighboring Colombia on Sunday. The interim president traveled to the city of Bogotá to hold an important meeting with President Iván Duque at the Casa de Nariño. Juan Guaidó was received with all the honors at the hemispheric Summit to fight terrorism. He is expected to meet with the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo.

After the meeting with the president of Colombia, Guaidó stressed that the meeting was part of the international agenda to consolidate the world’s support to achieve the freedom of Venezuela. The meeting was attended by Vice President Martha Lucía Ramírez, Foreign Minister Claudia Blumy and Chief of Staff María Paula Correa. The Latin American leaders discussed the growing number of migrants in Colombia and stressed the importance of restoring democracy in Venezuela.

Deputy Carlos Paparoni also reported that in Bogotá they are meeting with the United States, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Lucia, El Salvador and Ecuador. They will discuss the threat posed by the operation of terrorist groups such as Hezbollah in Venezuela and the rest of the region. The Venezuelan representation will present evidence of the links of terrorism with the Maduro regime. The conference attendees will work to develop cooperation strategies and mechanisms to continue taking action against those who protect and finance them today.

After leaving the meeting, Guaidó expressed his gratitude to Colombian President Iván Duque for his support, and assured that his return to Venezuela will be full of good news.

It is important to note that for about a year the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice prohibited the opposition leader Guaidó from leaving the country. The Maduro regime used this to persecute and intimidate the president in charge. However, this prohibition has not been an obstacle to limit the actions of courageous Guaidó in its purpose of recovering democracy in Venezuela.

Guaido was received with full presidential honours by the Colombian President #Venezuela #Colombia pic.twitter.com/lQguqP7jfp — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 19, 2020

