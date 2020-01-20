Actor and comedian Larry David has found a new use for President Donald Trump’s infamous red MAGA hat.

“It’s a great people repellant,” the actor quips to his friend, Jeff Garlin, in the premiere of the 10th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO.

After running into “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal at a dinner party, David looks for a way to get out of meeting with him.

David wears the hat to the restaurant where he is supposed to meet Rosenthal.

“It worked like a charm,” he tells Garlin. “It’s really coming in handy.”

David also tells Garlin, “when you’re a celebrity you can do whatever you want, you can grab ’em by the p****,” in reference to Trump’s comment during a 2005 Access Hollywood interview.

The tape was leaked in October 2016 ahead of the presidential election. Trump at the time chalked it up to “locker room banter.”

David, during the premiere, also took aim at Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement – as Jeff in the show is aggravated he is constantly mistaken for the film producer accused of sexual abuse against dozens of women.