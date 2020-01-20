David Hogg, the anti-gun activist who survived the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, is accusing Second Amendment supporters at a rally in Virginia on Monday of wanting to kill children.

Hogg stated on Twitter: “Peace is so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves against it. Kids are so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves to kill them. Demanding peace is so powerful that they know they can’t argue against it so they arm themselves to distract from it.”

Twitter users responded to his accusation.

“Bruh it was a peaceful assembly.”

“Sorry you didn’t get the violence you craved.”

“We arm to maintain the peace.”

“You aren’t advocating for peace. You are advocating for the use of violence against peaceable people.”

“How is it ok for him to repeatedly state that people are trying to kill kids because they have an opinion? That’s a horrible, horrible lie.”

“It appears his agenda is hoping for confrontation and violence.”

“My God you really are pushing the fear mongering today. Lie after lie, you really love that control over your worshipers don’t you.”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy wrote: “‘You’ve jumped the shark’: David Hogg suggests that Richmond gun rights rally attendees want to kill kids to stop them from speaking the truth about guns.”

“We know that CNN’s Brian Stelter, aka Mr. Reliable Sources, isn’t terribly bothered by David Hogg’s pathological lying … but everyone else should be,” the Twitchy post said.

“Is David Hogg seriously contending that gun rights advocates are trying to kill kids to shut them up? Because that’s what it sounds like he’s doing. And that’s seriously messed up.”

How is it ok for him to repeatedly state that people are trying to kill kids because they have an opinion? That’s a horrible, horrible lie. It appears his agenda is hoping for confrontation and violence. https://t.co/rCnT6KShMc — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 20, 2020

Wondered Twitchy: “When is someone going to take David Hogg aside and tell him enough is enough? Are there no responsible adults in his life who can take away his Twitter before someone actually gets hurt?”

In Richmond, Virginia, thousands of Second Amendment supporters protested proposals by Democrats in the statehouse and governor’s office to adopt a slate of restrictions on weapons, some of which experts say likely violate the Second Amendment.

The governor imposed a total gun ban on the rally site, expressing a fear of violence. But there have been no reports of violence.

Some of protesters carried U.S. and Virginia flags and a banner with an image of a gun and the message, “Come and Take It.”

The rally was organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, which opposes the gun-control laws proposed by state Democrats.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Second Amendment allows individuals have the right to keep firearms in their households.