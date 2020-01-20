The following is satirical.

Democrats are concerned the public is not paying attention to the Senate trial of Donald Trump on charges he did some damn thing or other while he was talking on the phone to the president of somewhere about the fact that the Democrat frontrunner is utterly corrupt.

Democrats fear people may not watch the trial because they’re too busy with their new high-paying jobs or their soaring investment portfolios or spending time with family members who aren’t going to war because all our enemies are afraid of us.

And of course, if the public doesn’t pay attention, they won’t understand what an emergency it is that Trump did whatever the hell he’s supposed to have done in between solving all the nation’s problems.

So to insure the public finds the proceedings as gripping and urgent as Democrats are pretending to, Democrat leaders are discussing ways to make the trial as entertaining as other Democrat shows, like those Hollywood award ceremonies where millionaire movie stars tell us how stupid we are or those library story hours where people with sexual disorders try to corrupt our children.

For instance, they began the trial with a solemn procession from the House of Representatives to the Senate, but this went awry when people demanded Nancy Pelosi take off her clothes so they could throw vegetables at her and shout “Shame!” like in Game of Thrones.

Now, trying to strike a lighter mood, Democrats have composed an upbeat impeachment theme song with the rousing opening lyrics:

“The Economy’s great! And Foreign Policy’s swell! So we’re charging the president with something something something.”

Democrats say they hope they can get the lyrics to rhyme in time for the next session.

Other Impeachment Show ideas being floated by the Democrats include having the House managers played by beloved actors like Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro, and calling everyone who isn’t paying attention a racist for some reason.

Democrats hope these time-tested techniques will turn Impeachment into a kind of successful reality show, like, say, The Apprentice.