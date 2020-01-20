The rules would condense the total number of days allowed for opening arguments compared to the Clinton trial. Though House managers and Trump’s team would both get 24 hours, the same as in 1999, they would have to use that time within two days per side.

“After reading his resolution, it’s clear Senator McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through,” Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer added that the rules would turn the looming Senate trial into a “cover up,” and warned that any senator who supports it “will be voting to hide information and evidence from the American people.”