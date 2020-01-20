House Democrats on Monday hammered the White House’s impeachment defense heading into the Senate trial of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE, describing their historic effort as necessary to protect the country from a man who they say believes himself above the law.

The nine-page response, authored by the Democrats’ team of seven impeachment managers, also seeks to shine a spotlight on the GOP-controlled Senate, arguing that a fair trial in the upper chamber is contingent on their ability to call in witnesses and receive documents that the White House has blocked so far.

“The Framers deliberately drafted a Constitution that allows the Senate to remove Presidents who, like President Trump, abuse their power to cheat in elections, betray our national security, and ignore checks and balances,” the Democrats write.

“That President Trump believes otherwise, and insists he is free to engage in such conduct again, only highlights the continuing threat he poses to the Nation if allowed to remain in office,” they added.

–This breaking news report will be updated.