Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), the declared leader of the anti-Trump resistance, told MSNBC Sunday that, while the Senate trial may ultimately acquit President Donald Trump, Republicans — and the president — should expect an ongoing impeachment effort, with more “activity” to come later this year, as several House investigations wrap up.

The current impeachment process is based on a phone call, said to have occurred between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, concerning the Ukrainian oil and gas company, Burisma. According to the Democrats’ narrative, Trump withheld much-needed foreign aid from Ukraine as a way of forcing Ukrainian officials to investigate Burisma and one of the members of its board of directors, Hunter Biden, and whether former Vice President Joe Biden used his power to wave off prosecutors sniffing around Burisma’s assets.

The Democrats say their case against Trump is air-tight, but even The New York Times was forced to admit that Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) impeachment inquiry left much to be desired. Schiff limited witnesses, in large part, it seems, to prevent any testimony that might help the White House, and left Democrats without any “smoking gun” tying the aid to the investigation, and no evidence of any criminal “quid pro quo” agreement.

But the Ukraine issue came up rather suddenly, and before a number of other investigations, being conducted by several House committees, concluded. And Maxine Waters wants the White House to know she’s not giving up just because Trump beats one rap.

“The subpoenas that I have issued thats gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March,” Waters told MSNBC, referring to a handful of court documents seeking Trump’s private, pre-presidential financial records from a handful of banks and lenders, including Deutsche Bank. Democrats claim that Trump and “Russian oligarchs” used Deutsche Bank as a clearinghouse for real estate transactions and influence-peddling.

“We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know,” she added. “But I know we must continue with the work that our constituents have elected us to come to Congress to do.”

Waters isn’t the only Democrat who believes Trump should be tried, re-tried, and tried again until the Senate finally removes him from office. Even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who now-famously withheld the articles of impeachment from the Senate in an attempt to “convince” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to allow additional witness testimony in the Senate trial, has said she believes Trump could be impeached a second time — and that the current impeachment inquiry may not be over.

The Senate trial begins Tuesday, but Democrats are exploring whether to subpoena former national security advisor John Bolton to testify in front of Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee, in the hopes that Bolton’s testimony will prove consequential, forcing Republicans to call Bolton to testify in front of the Senate. Republicans have responded by saying that Bolton may be called to testify in the Senate if more than 51 Senators feel his account is necessary, and if the floor is opened to witnesses, they will call Hunter and Joe Biden — and the whisteblower whose complaint started the investigation.

Waters weighed in on witnesses in the Senate, too, telling MSNBC that while Bolton’s testimony is necessary, Biden’s testimony would simply be a “distraction” from the accusations against Trump.