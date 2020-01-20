(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Upon delivering two articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that Mr. Trump was guilty of “an assault on the Constitution of the United States.”

Wow. That was some phone call he made to Ukraine’s president. Who knew that, if unaddressed, it would unravel the nation’s Founding document?

In any case, Mrs. Pelosi’s newfound, if selective, respect for the U.S. Constitution is refreshing.

In 2010, when asked what part of the U.S. Constitution authorized the passage of Obamacare, Mrs. Pelosi replied: “Are you serious? Are you serious?” This implied to many that she didn’t think the Constitution was even a speed bump for the Democrats’ scheme to nationalize the health care industry.

