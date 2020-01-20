Monday during an appearance on CNN, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) made a bold prediction regarding his reelection chance and impeachment.

Jones told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that regardless of his vote on impeachment, be it to acquit or to convict and remove, he would still win reelection in Alabama this November.

“I’m going to get reelected regardless, Brianna,” he said. “It doesn’t matter that — I’m going to be able to — whatever — whichever I vote, I will be able to come back to the people of Alabama and do two things Number one, I will be able to explain my vote and justify it, according to my oath and the Constitution. The second thing, I can point to a record of success in only two years in the United States Senate, we will be going on three in November, of success for the people of Alabama.”

“And that’s what folks are looking for,” Jones added. “They’re looking for health care. They’re looking for rural broadband. They’re looking to make sure their hospitals are open, and they got workforce development. They’re looking for a fair shake for all people and one Alabama, not just for the rich and the famous. So that’s what’s going to carry me over the threshold in November.”

Jones faces a tough reelection bid for the seat he narrowly won in a special election in 2017.

