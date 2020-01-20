Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson reached out to thank his fans for all their love and support as he revealed the cause of death that lead to his father, Rocky Johnson’s, sudden passing.

‘A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad,” the 47-year-old actor explained in an Instagram video. The post was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. “He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday, he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

“It was a big ol’ clot that broke free, traveled up his body,” he added. “And went right to his lung and clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.” (RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dead At 21)

Johnson continued, while explaining that the coroner assured him that his father was not “in pain” when he died and he “went quick.”

“That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn’t prolonged and the reason why it gave me great comfort, even though I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my old man that one last time, is that he had been in a lot of pain for a very, very long time and that’s the life of a pro wrestler, especially at that age,” the “Baywatch” star said.

At one point, the “Rampage” star urged his fans to reach out to their loved ones because “you never know what’s around the corner.

“Text them. Call them. Go see them, if they’re close by and if you can hug them, I want you to hug them,” Johnson explained. “You tell them that these are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson who just lost his old man. But you hug them and you hug them hard.”

“I’m hugging them hard,” he added, sharing that he was doing the same with his own family. “You never know what’s around the corner, we just never know. Here today gone tomorrow.”

The “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” star captioned his post, “Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support My family and I thank you Go hug your loved ones hard, while you still can. I love you. DJ.”

Former Nova Scotia wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. Rocky, the father of actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne @TheRock Johnson. Rocky Johnson was born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Amherst, Nova Scotia in 1944. pic.twitter.com/liBoUmnrYX — (@MarkDayNews) January 15, 2020

It comes following news last week that the legendary wrestler, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, had died at the age of 75.