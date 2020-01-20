Responding to a reporter, Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday questioned whether Americans want to support a presidential candidate who doesn’t tell the truth.

She was asked: “Is it disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public about anything?”

“I would think that it — you know, how could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren replied. “I think that we just do our best out there every day, and I hope that’s what happens with everyone.”

With Warren’s well-known fabrication of a “Native American heritage,” among other repeated falsehoods, Republican strategist Luke Thompson predicted Warrens answer will “be used in ads” if she wins the nomination, the Daily Caller reported.

See Warren react to a question about lying:

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, the New York Times described Warren as “a gifted storyteller” in its dual endorsement Sunday of her and rival Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., for their party’s nomination.

Notably, Warren – dubbed “Fauxcahontas” by some critics and “Pocahontas” by President Trump – identified herself during her academic career as Native American before a DNA test revealed she could be as little as 1/1,024th Native American.

She also claimed she sent her children to public school even though her son attended a private school for a time.

And she was claimed she was fired as a schoolteacher in 1971 because she was “visibly pregnant” while school records show she resigned, the Washington Free Beacon found. Warren, nevertheless, repeated the claim over and over on the campaign trail, as documented in a montage on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.

“She should be used to being called a liar,” said talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on his Monday broadcast. “She lies about being an Indian. She lies about sending her kids to public school. She lies about how she got her first job. She lies about everything.”

Her Democratic rivals also have taken her to task for claiming her proposed programs totaling some $100 trillion, including Medicare for All, can be funded without raising taxes on the middle class.

Last week, she affirmed the claim reported by CNN that in a private meeting with rival Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator told her that no woman could win the Democratic nomination.

Sanders has vehemently denied the claim, pointing out that Hillary Clinton collected more popular votes nationally than Donald Trump in 2016.

[embedded content]

Over the weekend, at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, Warren charged that Trump’s criteria for federal judicial nominees is judges who are “homophobic,” “racist,” “sexist” and “anti-voter.”

She said Trump has named “one person after another” who fit that description.

“Homophobic, that’s in. Racist, that’s in. Sexist, oh yeah, most definitely. And anti-voter, that’s been a big qualification,” she said.

“I don’t mean, we have kind of a sense that those people are. I mean look at their written records. Look at the activities they’ve already engaged in. Look at the fights they’ve engage in and which side they were on.”

See Warren’s remarks on judicial nominees:

[embedded content]