SHOCKING photos have emerged of five caged African lions who have lost so much weight their bones are now showing through their skin.

The emaciated big cats are stranded behind bars at Al-Qureshi animal park in an upmarket district of Sudan’s capital Khartoum.

The emaciated big cats are stranded behind bars at a shocking zoo in SudanCredit: XposeTrophyHunt/Twitter

They have not been given enough food or medicine for weeksCredit: AFP or licensors

They have not been given enough food or medicine for weeks as the country is in the grip of a shocking economic crisis.

Some reports say one of the lions has already died after being left looking like nothing more than a bag of “skin and bones.”

Now an online drive has been launched to find the starving beasts a safe new home before they all die of malnutrition.

Osman Salih has now launched a Facebook campaign – ‘Sudananimalrescue’ – to save the stricken animals.

He wrote: “I was shaken when I saw these lions at the park … Their bones are protruding from the skin.

“I urge interested people and institutions to help them.”

Some reports say one of the lions has already died after losing so much weightCredit: XposeTrophyHunt/Twitter

A campaign has been launched to find the starving beasts a safe new homeCredit: AFP or licensors

Vets have revealed the lions’ health has seriously deteriorated recently and some have lost almost two-thirds of their body weight.

“Food is not always available so often we buy it from our own money to feed them,” said Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at the privately-funded park.

The zoo’s shocking conditions are also affecting the animals’ health.

“They are suffering from severe illnesses,” said caretaker Moataz Mahmoud. “They are sick and appear to be malnourished.”

When journalists visited the park at the weekend one of the cats was tied with a rope and was being fed fluids through a drip as it recovered from dehydration.

Chunks of rotten meat covered in flies were seen scattered near the rusty cages, reports the Guardian.

African lions are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population dropped by 43 per cent between 1993 and 2014, with an estimate of just 20,000 alive today.

Some of the lions have lost almost two-thirds of their body weight.Credit: AFP or licensors

Shocking video show emaciated lions at Liaoyang zoo in China but staff deny mistreating the animals