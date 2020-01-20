Former Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP senator calls CNN reporter a ‘liberal hack’ when asked about Parnas materials The 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 Poll: Democrat Mark Kelly leads incumbent McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.) said on Monday that some Republican senators don’t speak out against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against impeachment in speech to Texas farmers Trump administration planning to crack down on ‘birth tourism’: report George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE’s behavior because they’re afraid of how it could affect their chances at the ballot box.

"Do you think, senator, that you should have spoken up more? Do you regret that you didn't speak up more? And why is it so difficult for Republicans to speak up against this president when they don't believe what he's doing?" host Gayle King Gayle KingLifetime to release sequel to 'Surviving R. Kelly' Bloomberg attacks Biden's experience: 'He's never been the manager of an organization' Buttigieg riffs on Lizzo hit: 'I am 100 percent that nominee' MORE asked Flake on "CBS This Morning."

https://twitter.com/CBSThisMorning/status/1219246267186012160

“Well, because they want to keep their jobs, and the president is extremely popular among Republican primary voters,” Flake said. “That is a subset of a subset of a subset. But they are those who decide who represents the party and the general election.”

Flake, who was very vocal in his criticism of Trump until the Arizona Republican retired from the Senate in 2018, was also pressed about comments he made last year in an op-ed in which he said that Senate Republicans will also be on trial when the upper chamber takes on Trump’s impeachment case.

“They are, in a sense, because this president won’t be there forever,” Flake said. “He’ll either be gone this time next year or four years from now. Then what happens to the Republican Party?”

“My fear is people out there know that, even if this is not an impeachable offense, that the president did something wrong and for Republicans to maintain that he didn’t is just wrong,” he continued. “And this has long-term ramifications for the party if we act as if we are just devoted to the president no matter what out of this cult of personality that we’ve seen. We certainly saw it in the House.”

He was also asked about his past criticism of Trump while serving in Congress and whether he wished he would have done things differently then.

“You always look back and say I could have done this differently or that,” he said.

“But I did speak up and I decided that I would have to condone behavior I couldn’t condone or accept positions I couldn’t accept if I wanted to win re-election. That’s why I didn’t,” he added.