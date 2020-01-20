Officer Pablo Lima was placed on administrative leave by the Bay Harbor Islands police department on Friday for liking a Facebook post his wife posted back in early 2019.

Pablo’s wife Anabelle Lima-Taub, a Hallandale Beach commissioner, attacked Democrat lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Facebook in January 2019. Lima-Taub accused Tlaib of being a “Hamas-Loving Anti-Semite.”

Her husband liked the post and now he’s suspended!

Lima-Taub joked that Tlaib may become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.

Sun-Sentinel reported:

The husband of Hallandale Beach commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, who was condemned for anti-Muslim comments, was placed on administrative leave by the Bay Harbor Islands police department Thursday for social media posts appearing to show support for his wife’s views. Pablo Lima, a corporal in Bay Harbor Islands and a former vice president of the Miami-Dade police union, submitted an application Tuesday to become the town’s next police chief. On Thursday morning, after the Miami Herald asked town officials about comments and posts that Lima “liked” on Facebook and Instagram, the department placed him on paid leave and opened an internal affairs investigation.

CAIR cheered the officer’s suspension over a year-old like on Facebook.

CAIR Islamophobia Watch: Rally held in support of officer suspended for supporting wife’s anti-Muslim comments on social media

Cpl. Pablo Lima was recently suspended for social media “likes” indicating support for anti-Muslim comments.https://t.co/WT3Z0V7gWL — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) January 19, 2020

