When a man at the pro-Second Amendment rally in Virginia seemingly tried to agitate others into violence, conservative rally attendees shut him down and dismissed him as an “infiltrator.”

“Wanna hop the fence and kill that guy?” a man at the rally said to another attendee talking about “revolution,” video shows.

Pro-Second Amendment advocates quickly jumped in. “He’s starting stuff up,” one man accused. “Why would you say something dumb like that?”

“Are you conservative?” the man seemingly advocating violence was asked. “I’m a libertarian,” he responded.

“I’m a libertarian and that is not how we are!” another rally-goer shouted. “I think what that guy just said was absurd. We don’t believe in going and killing people. This is a peaceful rally.”

The man who asked about killing then seemingly claimed he was trying to expose a pro-Second Amendment rally attendee for promoting violence.

“We know what you’re about,” the attendees told him. “You’re an infiltrator. Get the f*** out.”

Agitator tried to stir up the crowd at the #VirginiaRally by suggesting violence but the crowd wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/SUh1C3fO6l — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 20, 2020

Tens of thousands of pro-Second Amendment Americans gathered outside Virginia’s capitol on Monday to express their opposition to new gun control bills pushed through by the Democrat-majority state legislature and backed by controversial Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

Three gun control bills passed the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate, last week. “The three bills that made it through include a law that will allow local authorities to ban weapons from public spaces during some events, another that limits handgun purchases to one a month, and a law requiring background checks for all firearm purchases,” The Daily Wire reported Monday.

Gun rights rally at Virginia State Capital to protest newly proposed gun control laws. pic.twitter.com/9k2zUlj4HC — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 20, 2020

The rally has been completely peaceful, despite media fearmongering. For example, those in attendance have touted pro-civil rights signs, chanted “USA” together, sang the national anthem, and recited the pledge of allegiance in unison.

Representation for the gay community is also in attendance at the 2nd amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia. “Gun rights are also gay rights” #VirginiaRally #Richmond2ARally pic.twitter.com/ED98qLXsKL — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

2A Protesters in Virginia singing the Star Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/1Zlr3yJf52 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

As outlined by The Daily Wire, here are three gun control bills sparking the protests:

Senate Bill 35: Authorizes any locality to prohibit the possession of firearms and ammunition in public spaces during permitted events or events that would otherwise require a permit. Introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon.

SB 69: Prohibits anyone who is not a licensed firearms dealer from purchasing more than one handgun within a 30-day period, making the offense a Class 1 misdemeanor. Exempts those with valid Virginia concealed handgun permits and those replacing a lost or stolen handgun, as well as law enforcement agencies, state and local correctional facilities, private security companies and those with special circumstances with a background check from Virginia State Police. Also exempts purchases made during a private sale for a personal collection of rare or historical items. Introduced by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

SB 70: Requires background checks for any firearm transfer and directs State Police to set up a process for obtaining such a check from a licensed firearms dealer. Anyone who sells a firearm without a background check is guilty of a Class 6 felony, and the person who receives the firearm is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. Exempts transfers between immediate family members and by estate administrators, as well as transfers during lawful activities at shooting ranges or similar spaces designed for target practice. It also exempts temporary transfers that occur while the owner is present or are necessary to prevent death or bodily harm. Additionally, it allows transfers of antique firearms, transfers that are part of a buy-back or give-back program and those that occur by operation of law. Introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.