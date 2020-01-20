Liberal professor Dr. Robert Epstein over the summer blew the whistle and warned Congress during his testimony that Google was manipulating voters ‘on a massive scale.’

Dr. Epstein stated that last year he briefed a group of state AG’s about Google’s power to rig elections, and one of them said, “I think you’re going to die in an accident in a few months.”

A few months later on December 27, 2019, his young, beautiful wife, Misti died a horrific violent death in a car crash.

On Sunday, Dr. Epstein said of his wife’s death, ‘Makes you wonder’ after his briefings to Congress and other state lawmakers.

According to the previously released Senate report, Dr. Robert Epstein, a psychologist, author and professor, Google manipulated at least 2.6 million — and upwards of 10+ million votes in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Dr. Epstein, an admitted liberal and very vociferous supporter of Hillary Clinton, said that Google and other tech billionaires will ramp up in 2020 and make sure all hands are on deck to stop Trump from winning the election.

Hillary Clinton was furious and hit back at Dr. Epstein’s thorough analysis and study of Google’s manipulation and called it a “debunked study based on 21 voters.”

Dr. Epstein also tweeted a message to Google and Hillary Clinton.

“I AM STILL NOT SUICIDAL. Hear that, Google? Hear that, Hillary?”

Dr. Epstein then tweeted that he doesn’t think Hillary had anything to do with his wife’s untimely death.

Photo of his wife Misti’s Ford Ranger after it was broadsided by a freight liner semi truck towing cement:

Watch Dr. Epstein explain how Google and Zuckerberg can manipulate MILLIONS of voters in favor of Democrats:

The post Google Whistleblower and Hillary Clinton Critic Dr. Robert Epstein Suggests Wife’s Fatal Car Crash Not an Accident, ‘I’m Not Suicidal, Hear That, Hillary?’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.