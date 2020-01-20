Thousands of Second Amendment activists gathered at Virginia’s state capitol to stand in solidarity against Virginia’s proposed unconstitutional gun control laws.
Protesters were not allowed to bring their weapons inside the capitol square fences due to far-left Democrat Governor Ralph Northam’s 4-day ban of carrying weapons on capitol grounds.
Despite Governor Northam’s predictions that there would be chaotic outbursts, all 22,000 protesters rallied peacefully outside the capitol square.
