In this episode of “America with Eric Bolling,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton explains what he calls the real reason behind the Democrats’ never-ending impeachment drama.

It was never about Russia or Ukraine, Fitton asserted. President Donald Trump was targeted to protect then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, and their cohorts in the State and Justice Departments from prosecution for corruption that took place during the Obama administration.

“This is why there’s an impeachment,” Fitton explained. “Because the president dared to ask questions about [Joe Biden’s and Hillary Clinton’s] corruption. And he [Trump] gets impeached for asking questions. He’s the whistleblower.”

